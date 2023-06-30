Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.29

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 88725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,292,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after buying an additional 1,885,673 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,643,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,802,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after buying an additional 1,240,999 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,035,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.