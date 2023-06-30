CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

In other news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $265.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.84.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

