Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,400 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

