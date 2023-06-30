Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,295.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,856.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,392.59. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,386.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVRFree Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.