Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,295.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,856.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,392.59. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,386.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.