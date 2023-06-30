CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) VP Sells $1,183,000.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CarMax Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $3,156,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in CarMax by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 18.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 66.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens cut their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.