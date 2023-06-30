CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $80.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

KMX stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in CarMax by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

