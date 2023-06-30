Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,884 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of ELAN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

