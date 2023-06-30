Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.