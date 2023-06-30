Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $51.79 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -146.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

