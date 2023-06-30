Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 14,029 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 107,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 157,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 154,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,917 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,575,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.