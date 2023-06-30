Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Formula One Group accounts for about 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.1 %

FWONK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $74.91 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

