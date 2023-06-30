Carmel Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 417,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,989 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJN opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0989 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

