Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $240.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

