Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

