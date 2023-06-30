Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.08 EPS.
Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
CUK opened at $15.55 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
