Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CUK opened at $15.55 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

