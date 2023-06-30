CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0563 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $45.34 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,491.23 or 0.99998388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05685885 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,955,530.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

