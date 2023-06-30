Celanese’s (CE) “Downgrade” Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reiterated their downgrade rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.71.

Celanese Stock Up 2.0 %

CE stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.35.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

