Celer Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.57 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $122.91 million and $9.57 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

