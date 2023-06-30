Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Down 1%

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.60). 13,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 232,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.61).
Centaur Media Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £69.76 million, a PE ratio of 2,375.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.38.
Centaur Media Company Profile
Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centaur Media
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.