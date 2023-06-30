CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $158.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.