CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

