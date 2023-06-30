CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $158.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.