CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $435.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

