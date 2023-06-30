CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.23 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 992,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 821,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 190,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 597,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.88.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

