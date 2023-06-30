CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

