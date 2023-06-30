CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 16,692 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of USB stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

