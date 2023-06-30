CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,305 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PRF opened at $162.19 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.