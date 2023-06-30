CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,179 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.76% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

