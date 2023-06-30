CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 390 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,267,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $348.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.