CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 40,316 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,316 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

