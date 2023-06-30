CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6,011 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

