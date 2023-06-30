CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,520,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Diageo Profile

Shares of DEO opened at $169.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.