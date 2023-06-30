Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by 22nd Century Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -792.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

