Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $97.47. 608,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

