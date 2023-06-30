Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 46,540 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $57,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,261. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

