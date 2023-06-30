Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,886. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

