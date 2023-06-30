Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 126,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,276. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

