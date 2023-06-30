Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. 194,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,034. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,228. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

