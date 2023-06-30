Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 810,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,147. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

