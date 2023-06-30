Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $93.56. 15,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

