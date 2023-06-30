Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,917. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

