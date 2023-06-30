Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 381 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.52. 8,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.42. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.