Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,197 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,197 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.12 on Friday, hitting $263.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,812,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,373,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.26. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

