Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 0.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16,424.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,559 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $4.43 on Friday, hitting $193.91. 640,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.