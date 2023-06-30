Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 4.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.94 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.