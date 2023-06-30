Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKEW remained flat at $71.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 85 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKEW. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,997,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,373,000 after purchasing an additional 734,043 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

