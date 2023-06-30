Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.23. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 819,661 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Chimerix Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Insider Activity at Chimerix

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 514.97% and a return on equity of 87.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 51,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $58,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 357,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,450 shares of company stock worth $88,893. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 65,250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,276,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chimerix by 33.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 233,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 92,465 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

Featured Articles

