Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $179.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Citi Trends by 1,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 707.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.