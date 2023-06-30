Citigroup Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.12. The company has a market cap of $721.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

