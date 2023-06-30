Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

C traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 2,208,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,615,363. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.